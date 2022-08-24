×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi | investigations | conduct | overreach | gretchen whitmer | donald trump

FBI Conduct Questioned in Whitmer, Trump Cases

A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen inside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 24 August 2022 06:34 AM EDT

A pair of seemingly disparate FBI investigations occurring thousands of miles from each other, and involving politicians from different parties, have come to the forefront this month to shine a light on potential overreach by a bureau that analysts say has become hopelessly politicized.

In Florida, the unprecedented FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence has raised issues of unequal treatment and allegations of trying to tip the political scales against a Republican contender ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In Michigan, the trial of a group of men accused of plotting the kidnapping of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just before the 2020 presidential election has some observers questioning if the government entrapped the suspects.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A pair of seemingly disparate FBI investigations occurring thousands of miles from each other have come to the forefront this month to shine a light on potential overreach by a bureau that analysts say has become hopelessly politicized.
fbi, investigations, conduct, overreach, gretchen whitmer, donald trump
981
2022-34-24
Wednesday, 24 August 2022 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved