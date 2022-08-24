FBI Conduct Questioned in Whitmer, Trump Cases

A pair of seemingly disparate FBI investigations occurring thousands of miles from each other, and involving politicians from different parties, have come to the forefront this month to shine a light on potential overreach by a bureau that analysts say has become hopelessly politicized.

In Florida, the unprecedented FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence has raised issues of unequal treatment and allegations of trying to tip the political scales against a Republican contender ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In Michigan, the trial of a group of men accused of plotting the kidnapping of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just before the 2020 presidential election has some observers questioning if the government entrapped the suspects.