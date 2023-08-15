×
Tags: fbi | investigation | catholic church | oversight | religious groups | targeting | jim jordan

Catholic Support 'Vital' in Probe of FBI Religious Targeting

(Getty Images)

Tuesday, 15 August 2023 07:17 AM EDT

The revelation that the FBI's probe into the Catholic Church was even more wide-ranging than previously known has spurred calls for additional oversight to ensure that such targeted investigations aimed at religious groups don't occur again.

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee found that more than one FBI field office worked to produce a memo that targeted traditional Catholics, including those who prefer the Latin Mass, as potential domestic terrorists. The information came to light after the agency produced a version of the document titled "Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities" with fewer redactions.

Tuesday, 15 August 2023 07:17 AM
