The 10 Biggest FBI Blunders of the Last Decade

Despite a spate of recent editorials, TV commentaries, and Justice Department officials taking pains to laud the FBI and praise the bureau's professionalism and efficiency, the agency has mostly made headlines during the past several years due to other reasons – namely, its missteps, misconduct, and political meddling.
A swift succession of high-profile failures has marred the public's view of the federal law enforcement agency's capability to carry out its duties and Americans' trust in the agency has eroded 13 points just between 2019 and 2021, according to a Gallup poll.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin