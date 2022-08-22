The 10 Biggest FBI Blunders of the Last Decade

Despite a spate of recent editorials, TV commentaries, and Justice Department officials taking pains to laud the FBI and praise the bureau's professionalism and efficiency, the agency has mostly made headlines during the past several years due to other reasons – namely, its missteps, misconduct, and political meddling.

A swift succession of high-profile failures has marred the public's view of the federal law enforcement agency's capability to carry out its duties and Americans' trust in the agency has eroded 13 points just between 2019 and 2021, according to a Gallup poll.