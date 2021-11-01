Will Horrific Puppy Experiments Be Fauci's Downfall?

A pandemic-driven media star for nearly two years, Dr. Anthony Fauci may soon learn that, quite unlike the gruesome beagle puppy-insect experiment he was recently linked to, it’s a dog-eat-dog world.

As the coronavirus spread throughout the country, the country’s top infectious disease expert quickly emerged as the face of the medical community that was heroically combating the pandemic nationwide. But just as fast as he initially became a no-nonsense, measured fixture on television screens during the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force updates, the doctor soon had a vocal contingent questioning his constantly changing prescriptions for the country.