Fauci's Spotlight Dims as Virus Focus Wanes

For the past two years it was hard to turn on a news channel for more than five minutes without seeing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the pandemic-driven media star and top White House doctor, sharing his latest – not always accurate – forecast about the COVID-19 pandemic or giving ostensible tips on how to avoid catching the virus.

But as the country learns to just live with the virus, shifting from “pandemic” to “endemic,” and studies reveal that many of the health measures— from lockdowns to mask mandates—promoted by Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and other leading public health officials were not all that effective in curbing the spread of the disease, the most recognizable face of the pandemic has made fewer and fewer public appearances.