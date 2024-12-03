WATCH TV LIVE

Fauci in Hot Seat Over Security Cost and Trump Criticism

Dr. Anthony Fauci faces criticism over $15M taxpayer-funded security and renewed debates on COVID-19 policies. (Getty Images)

Friday, 06 December 2024 07:30 AM EST

After facing both criticism and commendation throughout his time handling the COVID-19 pandemic, former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci is now under fire for receiving $15 million worth of taxpayer-funded security after his time in public office.

That's as he recently noted in a new report unfavorable ways in which President-elect Donald Trump handled the pandemic.

Friday, 06 December 2024 07:30 AM
