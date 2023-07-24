$800,000 Nuggets Case Latest Major Fast Food Lawsuit Payout

Lawsuits have forced fast food companies to disclose their pricing, prove what ingredients make up their "mystery meat," and regulate the temperatures of products, as increasing consumer scrutiny – and litigiousness – has led many grievances to the courthouse steps.
While most complaints are tossed (such as one arguing that ice takes up too much room in Starbucks' coffee cups), dropped (such as the "where's the beef?" class-action suit over Taco Bell's beef), or are quickly settled (such as accusations that McDonald's fries are not being strictly vegetarian), some scandalous cases do make it all the way to a jury.
