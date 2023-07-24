×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fast food | companies | lawsuits

$800,000 Nuggets Case Latest Major Fast Food Lawsuit Payout

(AP)

By    |   Monday, 24 July 2023 07:17 AM EDT

Lawsuits have forced fast food companies to disclose their pricing, prove what ingredients make up their "mystery meat," and regulate the temperatures of products, as increasing consumer scrutiny – and litigiousness – has led many grievances to the courthouse steps.

While most complaints are tossed (such as one arguing that ice takes up too much room in Starbucks' coffee cups), dropped (such as the "where's the beef?" class-action suit over Taco Bell's beef), or are quickly settled (such as accusations that McDonald's fries are not being strictly vegetarian), some scandalous cases do make it all the way to a jury.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Lawsuits have forced fast food companies to disclose their pricing, prove what ingredients make up their "mystery meat," and regulate the temperatures of products, as increasing consumer scrutiny - and litigiousness - has led many grievances to the courthouse steps.
fast food, companies, lawsuits
1280
2023-17-24
Monday, 24 July 2023 07:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved