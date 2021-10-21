×
Tags: facebook | metaverse | zuckerberg

Facebook Forging Forward With Zuckerberg's 'Metaverse'

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill Oct. 23, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 21 October 2021 07:29 AM

It has only been a few months since Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg teased the possibility of transforming the powerful social media company into an immersive "metaverse" — and the big tech billionaire isn’t wasting any time creating his unprecedented virtual reality world.

Despite months of high-profile problems — including allegations from whistleblowers, lawmakers calling for more regulation, and numerous lawsuits — Facebook announced plans to hire 10,000 highly skilled workers from Europe during the next five years to develop its metaverse. The social media behemoth is also rumored to be announcing a company name change in the coming days to reflect its new focus.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


