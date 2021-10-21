Facebook Forging Forward With Zuckerberg's 'Metaverse'

It has only been a few months since Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg teased the possibility of transforming the powerful social media company into an immersive "metaverse" — and the big tech billionaire isn’t wasting any time creating his unprecedented virtual reality world.
Despite months of high-profile problems — including allegations from whistleblowers, lawmakers calling for more regulation, and numerous lawsuits — Facebook announced plans to hire 10,000 highly skilled workers from Europe during the next five years to develop its metaverse. The social media behemoth is also rumored to be announcing a company name change in the coming days to reflect its new focus.
