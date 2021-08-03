×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: facebook | metaverse | internet | zuckerberg

Facebook's Push Into the Metaverse Is 'Next Evolution of the Internet'

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 03 August 2021 07:34 AM

Imagine attending a packed Trump rally halfway across the country – without leaving your couch. Or meeting the boss for a team strategy session at a café near the foot of the Eiffel Tower without ever crossing an ocean. Unreachable vistas could be a thing of the past as Facebook aims toward the future with the metaverse.

Tech experts warn, however, that the convergence of real life and fantasy in a metaverse has a dark side that could upend society when it comes to the politics, economics, and policing of the virtual world.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Imagine attending a packed Trump rally halfway across the country - without leaving your couch. Or meeting the boss for a team strategy session at a café near the foot of the Eiffel Tower without...
facebook, metaverse, internet, zuckerberg
1269
2021-34-03
Tuesday, 03 August 2021 07:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved