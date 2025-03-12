WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: faa | dei | trump administration | dot | air traffic controllers | race | hiring

FAA DEI Lawsuit Gains Momentum Under Trump Admin

By    |   Friday, 14 March 2025 07:54 AM EDT

The Trump administration's arrival in Washington has offered renewed hope for plaintiffs in a class action challenging the Federal Aviation Administration's diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Originally filed in December 2015, Brigida v. U.S. Department of Transportation was prompted by the FAA's decision to abandon its longtime hiring practice, which relied on a network of university-sponsored Collegiate Training Initiative (CTI) programs.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

