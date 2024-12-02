Musk Claims AI Drones Make F-35 Obsolete; Is He Right?

Elon Musk's recent post on X suggests the F-35 is an overpriced $2 trillion white elephant due to the fast-paced development of AI technology. Musk posted video on X showing hundreds of AI-linked drones with the caption, "Meanwhile, some idiots are still building manned fighter jets like the F-35."

Software tests in a simulator resulted in the defeat of the human pilot 5-0 during software development.