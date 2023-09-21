'Possible' for F-35 Jets to Be Vulnerable to Cyberthreat

The F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet may be the most lethal and survivable aircraft in battle – but military analysts say it isn't totally ironclad when it comes to cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

As the Marine Corps conducts a recovery and investigation surrounding one of its $100 million aircraft that went "missing" before its crash site outside of Charleston, South Carolina was discovered on Monday – a day after a pilot safely ejected from the plane – few details about what went awry have emerged.