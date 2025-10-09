WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: exercise | aging | brain | dementia | rewire | protect | maha

How Exercise Rewires and Protects the Aging Brain

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 October 2025 07:58 AM EDT

America's greatest health crisis is not only in the heart or the lungs — it's in the brain.

As dementia rates climb sharply across the nation and the world, a growing body of science is showing something remarkable: regular exercise is one of the most powerful ways to protect, repair, and even rebuild the aging brain.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
America's greatest health crisis is not only in the heart or the lungs — it's in the brain.
exercise, aging, brain, dementia, rewire, protect, maha
1106
2025-58-15
Wednesday, 15 October 2025 07:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved