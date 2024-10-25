Evangelical Group: Resist 'Influencers' Targeting Faith Voters

A petition initiated by an evangelical group is urging clerics and other Christians to oppose Democratic leaders whom they say are trying to diminish the Christian vote. This, they believe, could ultimately sway the upcoming election in favor of the political left.
A letter created by the American Association of Evangelicals urges pastors and Christians to "resist the manipulation" of Democratic billionaires who are "cynically funding evangelical 'influencers.'" The letter says these influencers are likely to confuse, divide, and pacify the Christian vote to secure Democratic victories. It has gathered over 200 signatures.
