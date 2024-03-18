Europe Seeks to Set Global AI Standards With New Legislation

The European Parliament's Artificial Intelligence Act adopted this past week is likely to have influence beyond its jurisdiction, guiding or coercing U.S. and other countries' technology firms approach to autonomous computer programs as well as American government legislators and regulators.

Establishing the world's first extensive legal framework for artificial intelligence, the comprehensive legislation covers a wide array of applications, ranging from facial recognition to chatbots, ostensibly aiming to mitigate the risks associated with this rapidly advancing technology.