Europe Seeks to Set Global AI Standards With New Legislation

The European Parliament's Artificial Intelligence Act adopted this past week is likely to have influence beyond its jurisdiction, guiding or coercing U.S. and other countries' technology firms approach to autonomous computer programs as well as American government legislators and regulators.
Establishing the world's first extensive legal framework for artificial intelligence, the comprehensive legislation covers a wide array of applications, ranging from facial recognition to chatbots, ostensibly aiming to mitigate the risks associated with this rapidly advancing technology.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin