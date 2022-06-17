Americans Concerned About EU Tech 'Overhauls' Worry US is Next

The European Union's recent massive overhaul of its digital landscape is being watched closely on both side of the Atlantic by the Big Tech platforms that are immediately affected by the new rules and worried observers in America who fear seeing similar regulations put in place in the United States.

The sweeping new agreements and proposals – including the Digital Services Act, the Digital Markets Act, and Digital IDs – were pushed as part of a "digital transition" encouraged by the European Commission, the EU's powerful executive institution.