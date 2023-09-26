10 Politicians Who Recently Ditched Democratic Party

Popular Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on Friday became the latest in a string of politicians to defect from the Democratic Party due to frustrations or concerns with the direction it's headed.
Even though the office of mayor in Dallas is a nonpartisan position, Johnson announced his decision to abandon the Democratic Party he served for five terms in the Texas House of Representatives in an opinion article he penned for the Wall Street Journal.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.