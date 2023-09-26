×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eric johnson | politicians | democratic party | leave | politicians | jeff van drew

10 Politicians Who Recently Ditched Democratic Party

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks to those congregated during the funeral mass for Dallas Police Officer Jacob Arellano at St. Paul Catholic Church in Richardson, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022. (Tom Fox/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 26 September 2023 07:48 AM EDT

Popular Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on Friday became the latest in a string of politicians to defect from the Democratic Party due to frustrations or concerns with the direction it's headed.

Even though the office of mayor in Dallas is a nonpartisan position, Johnson announced his decision to abandon the Democratic Party he served for five terms in the Texas House of Representatives in an opinion article he penned for the Wall Street Journal.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Popular Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on Friday became the latest in a string of politicians to defect from the Democratic Party due to frustrations or concerns with the direction it's headed.
eric johnson, politicians, democratic party, leave, politicians, jeff van drew
1426
2023-48-26
Tuesday, 26 September 2023 07:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved