EPA's Strict Coal Plant Rules Will Have 'Minuscule' Impact on Climate

A series of new Environmental Protection Agency rules that will force coal-fired and new natural gas power plants to cut or capture 90% of their emissions if they want to remain open will have a "minuscule, unmeasurable impact" on the climate and likely will drive electricity prices higher, climate experts warn.
During a speech at Howard University, EPA Administrator Michael Regan called the sweeping rules that regulate power plants a "defining moment" when it comes to building a "cleaner and healthier future for all of us."
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.