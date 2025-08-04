WATCH TV LIVE

Trump EPA Eyes Energy Freedom by Targeting Obama-Era Climate Rule

The Trump administration's Environmental Protection Agency, led by Lee Zeldin, announced a bold proposal July 29 to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding, a pivotal determination that greenhouse gases threaten public health and welfare.

The plan, unveiled at an Indiana auto dealership, sets up a fierce battle that aims to dismantle over $1 trillion in climate regulations, including the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration's electric vehicle mandate.

