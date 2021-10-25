×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: China | enes kanter | xi jinping | tibet

Enes Kanter Doubles Down on China Slam, Putting NBA in Awkward Spot

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter looks on during the Celtics home opener against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 22, (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 25 October 2021 07:09 AM

Beijing is once again seething due to a tweet from a high-profile NBA account — and the criticism of China comes from none other than Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter.

Kanter, in a video posted to Twitter, accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of being a “brutal dictator” who is illegally ruling Tibet.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Beijing is once again seething due to a tweet from a high-profile NBA account - but does the criticism of China from Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter have more staying power than previous incidents? Kanter, in a video posted to Twitter, accused Chinese President Xi Jinping...
enes kanter, xi jinping, tibet
705
2021-09-25
Monday, 25 October 2021 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved