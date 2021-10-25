Enes Kanter Doubles Down on China Slam, Putting NBA in Awkward Spot

Beijing is once again seething due to a tweet from a high-profile NBA account — and the criticism of China comes from none other than Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter.
Kanter, in a video posted to Twitter, accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of being a “brutal dictator” who is illegally ruling Tibet.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin