Tags: Biden Administration | Keystone XL Pipeline | Russia | Trump Administration | Ukraine | energy | policy

Biden's Energy Policy 'One Disaster After Another'

President Joe Biden (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 March 2022 06:38 AM

Even as gas prices continue an upward climb that began long before Russian soldiers entered Ukraine, President Joe Biden has steadfastly doubled down on his energy and climate policies – a stubborn persistence that experts say is not only costing Americans at the pump but also has unraveled a burgeoning shift toward U.S. energy independence.

Former President Donald Trump made a concerted effort at achieving energy independence by encouraging American production of oil and gas, approving the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska to oil and gas leasing, and reducing the time to approve drilling permits on public lands – all while reducing U.S. carbon emissions to their lowest level in 25 years.

