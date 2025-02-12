WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: energy | independence | thorium | nuclear | donald trump | legacy

Backers of Energy Independence Push Trump to Thorium

President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 February 2025 07:15 AM EST

President Donald Trump said during a televised awards ceremony, that he has done more in two weeks than Biden did during his full four-year term.

That's a big statement, but what made it bigger was that he made it in December, before he was sworn in as president for his second term.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Donald Trump said during a televised awards ceremony, that he has done more in two weeks than Biden did during his full four-year term.
energy, independence, thorium, nuclear, donald trump, legacy
946
2025-15-26
Wednesday, 26 February 2025 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved