Biden Choosing 'Silly Climate Fantasies' Over Energy Independence

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before the start of a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 3. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Monday, 07 March 2022 07:02 AM

In a bid to stop buying oil from Russia and put the financial squeeze on President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, the United States has begun pressuring other oil-rich nations to increase their output – but experts say President Joe Biden is refusing to consider a better solution that doesn't involve pleading with other world leaders: a return to domestic oil production.

As a bipartisan group of senators works to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil to hurt Putin in the pocketbook for his continuing military advance in Ukraine, critics say it is time for Biden to reverse his extreme energy policies at home that crippled a major shift toward U.S. energy independence.

Monday, 07 March 2022 07:02 AM
