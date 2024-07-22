Workers' Newest Demand: 'Emotional Salaries'

First there was the "great resignation. Then there was the "quiet quitting." Now there's buzz about "emotional salaries."
With the job market still tight — unemployment is at a relatively low 4.1% — workers are still pretty much in the driver's seat. That's making employers more willing to accede to worker concessions.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin