WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: employees | abandon | hustle culture | soft productivity | covid

Americans Abandon Hustle Culture for 'Soft Productivity'

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 19 September 2025 02:01 PM EDT

Many Americans traditionally have seized every opportunity to work as hard and fast as possible in pursuit of upward mobility. Employees buckled down for decades, embracing the "rise and grind" mentality.

But for some, that hustle culture is beginning to lose steam.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Many Americans traditionally have seized every opportunity to work as hard and fast as possible in pursuit of upward mobility. Employees buckled down for decades, embracing the "rise and grind" mentality.
employees, abandon, hustle culture, soft productivity, covid
1048
2025-01-19
Friday, 19 September 2025 02:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved