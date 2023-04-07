Macron's China Trip Shows 'How Far US Has Fallen'

Embattled French President Emmanuel Macron's risky gamble to offer stronger bilateral relations with China in exchange for President Xi Jinping's help ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine appears to be a bust, with Xi making no commitments to Macron — and Beijing basking in its new role as the preeminent global powerbroker.

Macron, desperate for a win domestically after months of strikes and protests spurred by his government's controversial plan to increase the retirement age, had seemingly hoped to appeal to Xi's desire to solidify China as the dominant dealmaker worldwide on the heels of Beijing's successful negotiation to restore relations between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. Xi's ability to convince Moscow to relent theoretically would be bolstered by his strong relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.