×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: emmanuel macron | france | china | xi jinping | russia | global power | u.s.

Macron's China Trip Shows 'How Far US Has Fallen'

France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Sun Yat-sen university in Guangzhou, China, April 7. (Thibault Camus/AP)

By    |   Friday, 07 April 2023 07:54 AM EDT

Embattled French President Emmanuel Macron's risky gamble to offer stronger bilateral relations with China in exchange for President Xi Jinping's help ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine appears to be a bust, with Xi making no commitments to Macron — and Beijing basking in its new role as the preeminent global powerbroker.

Macron, desperate for a win domestically after months of strikes and protests spurred by his government's controversial plan to increase the retirement age, had seemingly hoped to appeal to Xi's desire to solidify China as the dominant dealmaker worldwide on the heels of Beijing's successful negotiation to restore relations between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. Xi's ability to convince Moscow to relent theoretically would be bolstered by his strong relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Embattled French President Emmanuel Macron's risky gamble to offer stronger bilateral relations with China in exchange for President Xi Jinping's help ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine appears to be a bust, with Xi making no commitments to Macron.
emmanuel macron, france, china, xi jinping, russia, global power, u.s.
913
2023-54-07
Friday, 07 April 2023 07:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved