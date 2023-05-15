Musk's Twitter Move Allows Focus on 'Creative' Side

Even though Twitter soon will have a new "Chief Twit," social media experts don't expect owner Elon Musk to "completely remove himself" from the company that he spent a whopping $44 billion to purchase and transform into a "free speech" platform.

Musk's decision to step down as the face of the platform's day-to-day operations only comes after the entrepreneur rapidly instituted a range of sweeping changes geared toward embracing free speech on the site – a goal that experts expect will remain a top priority for the next CEO.