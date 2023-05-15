×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | twitter | social media | ceo | linda yaccarino | advertising

Musk's Twitter Move Allows Focus on 'Creative' Side

Elon Musk (AP)

By    |   Monday, 15 May 2023 07:19 AM EDT

Even though Twitter soon will have a new "Chief Twit," social media experts don't expect owner Elon Musk to "completely remove himself" from the company that he spent a whopping $44 billion to purchase and transform into a "free speech" platform.

Musk's decision to step down as the face of the platform's day-to-day operations only comes after the entrepreneur rapidly instituted a range of sweeping changes geared toward embracing free speech on the site – a goal that experts expect will remain a top priority for the next CEO.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Even though Twitter soon will have a new "Chief Twit," social media experts don't expect owner Elon Musk to "completely remove himself" from the company that he spent a whopping $44 billion to purchase and transform into a "free speech" platform.
elon musk, twitter, social media, ceo, linda yaccarino, advertising
1063
2023-19-15
Monday, 15 May 2023 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved