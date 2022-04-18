Musk Twitter Bid Exposes Liberal Media Hypocrisy

Billionaire Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter elicited a visceral reaction from the left, as members of the establishment and corporate media elite balked at the possibility of the self-proclaimed free speech champion actually taking control of the social media platform – with some going so far as to compare a Musk takeover to a new world war.

After declining to take a seat on Twitter's board of directors just days after becoming the largest shareholder of the company, Musk made a $43 billion bid to take over total ownership of the site.