×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | twitter | media | world war 3

Musk Twitter Bid Exposes Liberal Media Hypocrisy

Elon Musk waves while providing an update on SpaceX's Starship, near Brownsville, Texas, on Feb. 10. (Miguel Roberts/AP)

By    |   Monday, 18 April 2022 06:38 AM

Billionaire Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter elicited a visceral reaction from the left, as members of the establishment and corporate media elite balked at the possibility of the self-proclaimed free speech champion actually taking control of the social media platform – with some going so far as to compare a Musk takeover to a new world war.

After declining to take a seat on Twitter's board of directors just days after becoming the largest shareholder of the company, Musk made a $43 billion bid to take over total ownership of the site.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Billionaire Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter elicited a visceral reaction from the left, as members of the establishment and corporate media elite balked at the possibility of the self-proclaimed free speech champion actually taking control of the social media platform.
elon musk, twitter, media, world war 3
646
2022-38-18
Monday, 18 April 2022 06:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved