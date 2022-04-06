×
Tags: elon musk | twitter | free speech | donald trump

Musk's Free Speech Fight May Hit Entrenched Resistance at Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant near Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22. (Christian Marquardt/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 April 2022 06:57 AM

It took billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk fewer than 24 hours to muscle his way onto Twitter's board of directors after securing a 9.2% stake in the social media platform Monday morning, instantly making him the company's largest shareholder – and one not content to remain a "passive" investor.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO's nearly $3 billion surprise investment came just weeks after he began increasingly criticizing the platform over a dubious commitment to free speech, at one point even mulling the creation of his own rival platform in posts that went out to his 80 million Twitter followers.

platinum
It took billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk fewer than 24 hours to muscle his way onto Twitter's board of directors after securing a 9.2% stake in the social media platform Monday morning, instantly making him the company's largest shareholder.
