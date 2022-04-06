Musk's Free Speech Fight May Hit Entrenched Resistance at Twitter

It took billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk fewer than 24 hours to muscle his way onto Twitter's board of directors after securing a 9.2% stake in the social media platform Monday morning, instantly making him the company's largest shareholder – and one not content to remain a "passive" investor.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO's nearly $3 billion surprise investment came just weeks after he began increasingly criticizing the platform over a dubious commitment to free speech, at one point even mulling the creation of his own rival platform in posts that went out to his 80 million Twitter followers.