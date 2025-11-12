WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: elon musk | tesla | artificial intelligence | computing | vehicles

Tesla AI: Sci-Fi Revolution or Orwellian Nightmare?

Elon Musk (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 13 November 2025 07:22 AM EST

In a vision that echoes the dystopian worlds of George Orwell's "1984" and the machine uprising in "The Terminator," Tesla CEO Elon Musk is proposing to transform millions of idle Tesla vehicles into a vast, decentralized artificial intelligence computing network.

The ambitious plan could revolutionize AI by turning parked cars into revenue-generating supercomputers — or, critics warn, pave the way for unprecedented surveillance and control.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In a vision that echoes the dystopian worlds of George Orwell's "1984" and the machine uprising in "The Terminator," Tesla CEO Elon Musk is proposing to transform millions of idle Tesla vehicles into a vast, decentralized artificial intelligence computing network.
elon musk, tesla, artificial intelligence, computing, vehicles
1217
2025-22-13
Thursday, 13 November 2025 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved