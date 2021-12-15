Progressives Slam Musk as Time's Person of the Year, Praise Biles as Athlete of the Year

Despite a 12-month run during which he launched ordinary people into space, worked on perfecting autonomous vehicle designs, and sold millions of electric cars, Time magazine’s decision this week to name tech entrepreneur and world’s richest man Elon Musk as its Person of the Year was met by jeers from many progressives.

Critics — mainly on the left — were quick to call Time out for picking Musk. Some dredged up workers’ rights violations previously filed against the Tesla and SpaceX founder and others accused Musk, who boasts a fortune of nearly $250 billion, of using tax loopholes to skip out on paying Uncle Sam his so-called fair share.