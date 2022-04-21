Elon Musk Made Fortune With Government Aid

Elon Musk repeatedly has claimed he doesn't want any help from the U.S. government, but along the way to amassing his $265 billion fortune, the richest man in the world proved far more amenable to accepting Washington's dollars.

Musk's companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, have received billions of dollars from the government throughout the years in the form of contracts, subsidies, and tax credits. A Los Angeles Times investigation into Musk's empire found that his companies received nearly $5 billion in government subsidies alone by 2015. Since then, that number has only grown.