×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | donald trump | twitter | truth social

Will Trump Still Shun Twitter if Musk Reinstates Him?

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington on March 9, 2020. (Susan Walsh/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 27 April 2022 06:55 AM

Even though former President Donald Trump is swearing off a return to Twitter, social media gurus aren't so sure he'll stick to that promise – if his account is reinstated.

The chances Trump's account will be reinstated – enabling him to instantly communicate with his 89 million followers – grew significantly after entrepreneur and self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" Elon Musk purchased the social media platform for $44 billion on Monday.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Even though former President Donald Trump is swearing off a return to Twitter, social media gurus aren't so sure he'll stick to that promise - if his account is reinstated.
elon musk, donald trump, twitter, truth social
1366
2022-55-27
Wednesday, 27 April 2022 06:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved