Will Trump Still Shun Twitter if Musk Reinstates Him?

Even though former President Donald Trump is swearing off a return to Twitter, social media gurus aren't so sure he'll stick to that promise – if his account is reinstated.
The chances Trump's account will be reinstated – enabling him to instantly communicate with his 89 million followers – grew significantly after entrepreneur and self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" Elon Musk purchased the social media platform for $44 billion on Monday.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin