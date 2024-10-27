How the Left Lost Elon Musk

In 2009, one would be hard-pressed to find a CEO more beloved by the progressive movement than Elon Musk. The tech founder of Tesla, Solar City, and SpaceX had amassed a fervent and loyal fan base who saw him as the poster child for a new era of visionary CEOs.

In those early days, he was praised by liberals as a "once-in-a-generation leader," "visionary," and even a "hero."