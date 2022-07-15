Warren's 'War' on Crisis Centers Shows 'Democrats' Pro-abortion Extremism'

Pro-life advocates say Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren's calls to "shut down" crisis pregnancy centers – because she claims they "fool" women out of getting an abortion – prove that the left doesn't care as much about the "choice" part of pro-choice as they say.

The progressive Massachusetts senator known for taking on "big" industries, such as so-called "Big Oil" and "Big Pharma," on Tuesday made crisis pregnancy centers her latest target, calling for the organizations to be shut down – not only in her home state but nationwide.