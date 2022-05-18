Media Twists Stefanik's Illegal Immigration Opposition Into Racist Conspiracy Theory

Establishment media's attempt to paint conservatives opposed to illegal immigration – such as No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik – as promoters of the racist "great replacement" theory in the wake of the Buffalo supermarket massacre shows the left's level of desperation ahead of November's midterm elections, experts say.

The accused gunman in the upstate New York attack, Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old white man, is accused of targeting Black people during his deadly Saturday spree, which killed 10. Authorities say he posted a manifesto online that detailed his racist, antisemitic belief that a conspiracy led by Jewish people is in place to diminish the influence of white citizens via targeted mass immigration – known as the "great replacement."