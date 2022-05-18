×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elise stefanik | media | racism | great replacement theory | midterms

Media Twists Stefanik's Illegal Immigration Opposition Into Racist Conspiracy Theory

Rep. Elise Stefanik awaits the arrival of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 17. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 18 May 2022 06:47 AM

Establishment media's attempt to paint conservatives opposed to illegal immigration – such as No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik – as promoters of the racist "great replacement" theory in the wake of the Buffalo supermarket massacre shows the left's level of desperation ahead of November's midterm elections, experts say.

The accused gunman in the upstate New York attack, Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old white man, is accused of targeting Black people during his deadly Saturday spree, which killed 10. Authorities say he posted a manifesto online that detailed his racist, antisemitic belief that a conspiracy led by Jewish people is in place to diminish the influence of white citizens via targeted mass immigration – known as the "great replacement."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Establishment media's attempt to paint conservatives opposed to illegal immigration as promoters of the racist "great replacement" theory in the wake of the Buffalo supermarket massacre shows the left's level of desperation ahead of November's midterm elections.
elise stefanik, media, racism, great replacement theory, midterms
1186
2022-47-18
Wednesday, 18 May 2022 06:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved