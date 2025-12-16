WATCH TV LIVE

Ford Retreats From EVs After Billions in Losses

Ford discontinued production of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck amid sluggish sales of electric vehicles. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 December 2025 07:19 AM EST

Gov. Andy Beshear crowed mightily when he announced in 2022 that Ford Motor Co. was building a $6 billion EV plant in Kentucky and that he had signed off on shelling out $250 million in taxpayer-funded loans for the project.

This week, that crowing turned to spin as Ford announced it was laying off 1,600 workers at the recently opened plant, citing a collapsing demand for the vehicles that were selling poorly even before the Trump administration ended subsidies for purchasing them.

