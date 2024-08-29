WATCH TV LIVE

Latest 'God's Not Dead' Film Focuses on Civic Duty to Vote

"God's Not Dead: In God We Trust" stars David A.R. White portraying Rev. Dave Hill, who runs for Congress to defend Christian values and religious freedom. (Getty Images)

Thursday, 05 September 2024 07:56 AM EDT

With a title like "God's Not Dead," a movie viewer can expect the hero to argue for not only the relevance but the reality of the supreme being. With a presidential election two months away, there's another theme emphasizing a person's civic duty in public life.

"God's Not Dead: In God We Trust," the fifth installment of a series based on the book of the same name by Rice Broocks, is set to be released nationwide Sept. 12. It again stars David A.R. White as the Rev. Dave Hill.

Thursday, 05 September 2024 07:56 AM
