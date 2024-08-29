Latest 'God's Not Dead' Film Focuses on Civic Duty to Vote

With a title like "God's Not Dead," a movie viewer can expect the hero to argue for not only the relevance but the reality of the supreme being. With a presidential election two months away, there's another theme emphasizing a person's civic duty in public life.
"God's Not Dead: In God We Trust," the fifth installment of a series based on the book of the same name by Rice Broocks, is set to be released nationwide Sept. 12. It again stars David A.R. White as the Rev. Dave Hill.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin