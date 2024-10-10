WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: election security | intelligence community

Intel Community Narrative Clouds Election Security Mission

U.S. government officials are working to secure the November election, despite concerns over potential flaws in their analysis. (AP)

Friday, 11 October 2024 07:32 AM EDT

U.S. government officials say they aim to counter threats to the November election posed by America's enemies; however, serious potential flaws in its analysis exist.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) hosted a press phone briefing on Monday, detailing some of the U.S. government's efforts to secure American elections.

John Rossomando

Friday, 11 October 2024 07:32 AM
