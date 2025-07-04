WATCH TV LIVE

'Undercover Billionaire' Star Eyes Calif. Gov Run, Slams Newsom, Bass

Elaine Culotti (David Livingston/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 July 2025 07:39 AM EDT

Elaine Culotti, the brash real estate mogul and star of the Discovery Channel's "Undercover Billionaire: Season 2," is weighing a bold leap into California politics, potentially running for governor in 2026 or a local office, driven by her frustration with the state's leadership and policies.

The 59-year-old, who lost $100 million of her Pacific Palisades real estate portfolio in the devastating January wildfires, is unapologetically critical of Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose time in office expires in January 2027 due to term limits.

