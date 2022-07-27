ESPN Lauds Teen Olympian Who Chose China Over US

Eileen Gu, an American-born skier who is believed to have renounced her U.S. citizenship to compete for China at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, was feted last week by ESPN with a pair of wins during the liberal sports network's high-profile annual awards ceremony – sparking outrage among sports fans and media critics.

Gu won the "ESPY," which stands for Excellence in Sports Performance, in the "Breakthrough Athlete of the Year" and "Best Female Action Sports Athlete" categories, prompting many to question why she was being rewarded despite shunning the chance to compete for America.