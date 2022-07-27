×
ESPN Lauds Teen Olympian Who Chose China Over US

Gold medalist China's Eileen Gu celebrates on the podium during the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe victory ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 18. (Odd Andersen/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 27 July 2022 06:19 AM EDT

Eileen Gu, an American-born skier who is believed to have renounced her U.S. citizenship to compete for China at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, was feted last week by ESPN with a pair of wins during the liberal sports network's high-profile annual awards ceremony – sparking outrage among sports fans and media critics.

Gu won the "ESPY," which stands for Excellence in Sports Performance, in the "Breakthrough Athlete of the Year" and "Best Female Action Sports Athlete" categories, prompting many to question why she was being rewarded despite shunning the chance to compete for America.

Eileen Gu, an American-born skier who is believed to have renounced her U.S. citizenship to compete for China at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, was feted last week by ESPN with a pair of wins during the liberal sports network's high-profile annual awards ceremony.
