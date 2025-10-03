Trump Admin Probes Fairfax Schools Over 'Secret Abortions'

The Trump administration is demanding answers from a Fairfax, Virginia, public school district after one of its employees allegedly arranged for a high school student to receive an abortion without her parents' consent and tried to pressure another into doing the same.

"It shocks the conscience to learn that school personnel in Fairfax have allegedly exploited their positions of trust to push abortion services on students without parental knowledge or consent," said U.S. Department of Education Acting General Counsel Candice Jackson.