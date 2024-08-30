WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: education department | elimination | republicans | donald trump | biden administration

Changes More Likely Than Education Dept. Elimination

By    |   Friday, 30 August 2024 10:09 AM EDT

Republicans have been calling for the elimination of the federal Department of Education for more than four decades, yet it never happens.

The latest call to eliminate the agency, increasingly unpopular among Republican voters, came from former President Donald Trump. He campaigned on doing so in 2016 and reiterated his intentions during his interview earlier this month on X with Elon Musk, saying it would be one of his "first acts."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Republicans have been calling for the elimination of the federal Department of Education for more than four decades, yet it never happens.
education department, elimination, republicans, donald trump, biden administration
1137
2024-09-30
Friday, 30 August 2024 10:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved