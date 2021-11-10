Fiona Hill Might Be Key Player in Steele Dossier Anti-Trump Debacle

Fiona Hill, the veteran foreign affairs adviser and a key witness in the first impeachment proceeding against former President Donald Trump, is emerging as a crucial player in yet another anti-Trump saga.

Special counsel John Durham’s indictment last week of Igor Danchenko — for Danchenko's role in the creation of the phony dossier that falsely linked Trump to Russian operatives — revealed that it was Hill who introduced Danchenko to dossier author and former British spy Christopher Steele.