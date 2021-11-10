×
Durham Arrest Highlights Role of Fiona Hill in Another Anti-Trump Debacle

Fiona Hill, the veteran foreign affairs adviser, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on nov. 21, 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 November 2021 07:32 AM

Fiona Hill, the veteran foreign affairs adviser and a key witness in the first impeachment proceeding against former President Donald Trump, is emerging as a crucial player in yet another anti-Trump saga.

Special counsel John Durham’s indictment last week of Igor Danchenko – for his role in the creation of the phony dossier that falsely linked Trump to Russian operatives – revealed that it was Hill who introduced Danchenko to dossier author and former British spy Christopher Steele.

