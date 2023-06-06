×
VIEW
Experimental Drug Could Be 'Countermeasure' to Nuke Attack

(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 06 June 2023 07:11 AM EDT

A new drug that is reportedly able to remove nuclear materials from the human body swiftly and effectively could become a critical part of any response to a nuclear or radiological emergency if it proves effective in trials, experts say.

Human trials are underway for a pill that researchers contend could become a go-to treatment if there is a "dirty" bomb attack, nuclear accident, or even nuclear war.

