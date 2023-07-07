Drone Responders a 'Beneficial' but Controversial Police Tool

The next time you call 911, the first responding officer may be a RoboCop.
Though nothing approaching the level of the futuristic 1980s film franchise is currently on tap, several police agencies are expanding the ways they use tactical drones to respond to emergencies in a move that law enforcement experts say is "super beneficial" for solving crimes and keeping officers safe.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin