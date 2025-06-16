Mossad's Drone Strikes in Iran Expose Alarming US Base Vulnerabilities

Israel's disclosure that 50 Mossad commando teams successfully attacked Iranian military installations using drones and Spike anti-tank missiles should give American military planners a warning. Not only that, the Israelis built a drone base on Iranian soil from which attacks were carried out.
Defense analysts, including Thomas Shugart, a fellow at the Washington, D.C.-based Center for New American Security (CNAS), warned on X that the Israeli actions should be keeping the Pentagon up at night because American bases are just as vulnerable as the Iranian bases targeted by Israel.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin