Mossad's Drone Strikes in Iran Expose Alarming US Base Vulnerabilities

A service member monitors the sky for drone activity. Drone attacks on Iranian bases highlight vulnerabilities in U.S. military sites, prompting warnings about domestic security. (AP)

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 06:43 AM EDT

Israel's disclosure that 50 Mossad commando teams successfully attacked Iranian military installations using drones and Spike anti-tank missiles should give American military planners a warning. Not only that, the Israelis built a drone base on Iranian soil from which attacks were carried out.

Defense analysts, including Thomas Shugart, a fellow at the Washington, D.C.-based Center for New American Security (CNAS), warned on X that the Israeli actions should be keeping the Pentagon up at night because American bases are just as vulnerable as the Iranian bases targeted by Israel.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 06:43 AM
