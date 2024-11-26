WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: drones | military | bases | air force | bases | u.s. | u.k.

Mysterious Drone Incursions Onto US, UK Bases Becoming Routine

People take photos as Air Force One arrives at RAF Mildenhall, near Bury St Edmunds, in eastern England. Drones have been spotted over RAF Mildenhall, raising security concerns. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 27 November 2024 07:27 AM EST

In the third major drone incursion in a year, key Royal Air Force bases that house much of the aviation might of the U.S. Military in Europe experienced a drone incursion.

"We can confirm that small unmanned aerial systems [UASs] were spotted in the vicinity of and over RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell," U.S. Air Forces in Europe said in a written statement.

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In the third major drone incursion in a year, key Royal Air Force bases that house much of the aviation might of the U.S. Military in Europe experienced a drone incursion.
drones, military, bases, air force, bases, u.s., u.k.
899
2024-27-27
Wednesday, 27 November 2024 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved