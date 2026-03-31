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Tags: drone | technology | iran | war | u.s. troops

US Troops Swatting Away Swarms of Iranian Drones

Drones have fundamentally transformed modern battlefields. Here, an apartment building is damaged from a Russian drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on June 10, 2023. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 April 2026 06:28 AM EDT

Protecting American troops from Iranian counterattacks — particularly those involving small first-person view (FPV) drones capable of kamikaze strikes from miles away — ranks among the top concerns in any potential conflict.

Critics of intervention repeatedly warn that U.S. forces would face near-constant harassment from Iranian drones — partly because drones have fundamentally transformed modern battlefields.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Protecting American troops from Iranian counterattacks — particularly those involving small first-person view (FPV) drones capable of kamikaze strikes from miles away — ranks among the top concerns in any potential conflict.
drone, technology, iran, war, u.s. troops
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2026-28-07
Tuesday, 07 April 2026 06:28 AM
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