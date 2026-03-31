US Troops Swatting Away Swarms of Iranian Drones

Protecting American troops from Iranian counterattacks — particularly those involving small first-person view (FPV) drones capable of kamikaze strikes from miles away — ranks among the top concerns in any potential conflict.
Critics of intervention repeatedly warn that U.S. forces would face near-constant harassment from Iranian drones — partly because drones have fundamentally transformed modern battlefields.
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